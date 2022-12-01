Overview

Dr. Aamer Agha, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plano, TX. They completed their fellowship with Baylor University



Dr. Agha works at Institute for Digestive Health in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Constipation and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.