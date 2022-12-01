Dr. Aamer Agha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aamer Agha, MD
Overview
Dr. Aamer Agha, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plano, TX. They completed their fellowship with Baylor University
Dr. Agha works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Health Digestive Specialists6130 W Parker Rd Ste 516, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 820-9494
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Agha?
Good experience!
About Dr. Aamer Agha, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1780876466
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- The University Of Texas At Austin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Agha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Agha works at
Dr. Agha has seen patients for Diarrhea, Constipation and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Agha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Agha speaks Spanish.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Agha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.