Dr. Aalok Sahai, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.5 (53)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Dr. Aalok Sahai, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from WESTERN PENNSYLVANIA HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center and Chandler Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Sahai works at Phoenician Pain & Rehabilitation Center in Chandler, AZ with other offices in San Tan Valley, AZ and Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Sphincterotomy, Colectomy and Anal Fissure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Phoenician Pain & Rehabilitation Center
    963 N MCQUEEN RD, Chandler, AZ 85225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 646-8440
    37200 N Gantzel Rd, San Tan Valley, AZ 85140 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 646-8440
    Cmg Gilbert Health Care Center Gilbert Center
    4001 E Baseline Rd Ste 107, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 632-4060

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Desert Medical Center
  • Chandler Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sphincterotomy
Colectomy
Anal Fissure
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Colon Surgery Chevron Icon
Colon Ulcer Chevron Icon
Colovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Enterocutaneous Fistula Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Abdominoperineal Resection of the Rectum With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perforation Chevron Icon
Positive Hemoccult Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Radiation Proctitis Chevron Icon
Rectal Surgery Chevron Icon
Rectal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Rectourethral Fistula Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Transrectal Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Accountable Health Plans of America
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Arizona PHCS
    • Assurant Health
    • AZ Benefit Options
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Banner Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bridgeway Health Solutions
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Indian Health Service
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Maricopa Foundation For Medical Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Mercy Care
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • PHCS
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • State Farm
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan
    • Worker's Compensation

    Sep 30, 2021
    I met Dr. Sahai today for my colonoscopy and his bedside manner is terrific. He friendly and explains what will take place and after the procedure comes back and explains his findings, Very nice doctor and facility. All the staff is friendly and outgoing
    • Colorectal Surgery
    • 15 years of experience
    • English, Hindi
    • 1235343278
    • WESTERN PENNSYLVANIA HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
    Dr. Aalok Sahai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sahai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sahai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sahai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sahai has seen patients for Sphincterotomy, Colectomy and Anal Fissure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sahai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    53 patients have reviewed Dr. Sahai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sahai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sahai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sahai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

