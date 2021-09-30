Overview

Dr. Aalok Sahai, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from WESTERN PENNSYLVANIA HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center and Chandler Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Sahai works at Phoenician Pain & Rehabilitation Center in Chandler, AZ with other offices in San Tan Valley, AZ and Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Sphincterotomy, Colectomy and Anal Fissure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.