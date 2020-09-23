Overview

Dr. Aalok Malankar, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Reading, PA. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center and Reading Hospital.



Dr. Malankar works at Berks Genesis Family Medicine in Reading, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.