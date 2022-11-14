Dr. Aaleya Koreishi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koreishi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaleya Koreishi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aaleya Koreishi, MD is an Anterior Segment Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Anterior Segment Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Dr. Koreishi works at
Locations
-
1
Fort Worth Office3455 Locke Ave Ste 220, Fort Worth, TX 76107 Directions (817) 529-3100
-
2
Cornea Consultants of Texas707 N Fielder Rd Ste B-1, Arlington, TX 76012 Directions (817) 987-1248
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Koreishi?
Dr. Koreishi operated on me twice, once to remove a Peripheral Pterygium and then to remove a cataract from my right eye. Both operations were successful. She and her staff are professional, knowledgeable, and courteous. They took time to explain all options and what should be expected from each operation and the attendant recovery process.
About Dr. Aaleya Koreishi, MD
- Anterior Segment Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1629188073
Education & Certifications
- University Miami
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Oakwood Hospital
- University of Michigan Medical School
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koreishi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koreishi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koreishi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koreishi works at
Dr. Koreishi has seen patients for Herpetic Keratitis, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Keratoconus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koreishi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Koreishi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koreishi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koreishi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koreishi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.