Dr. Aakruti Bhalja, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Podaitric Medicine.



Dr. Bhalja works at Downtown Physicians in New York, NY with other offices in Edison, NJ and Ewing, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.