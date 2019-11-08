See All Podiatrists in New York, NY
Dr. Aakruti Bhalja, DPM

Podiatry
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Aakruti Bhalja, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Podaitric Medicine.

Dr. Bhalja works at Downtown Physicians in New York, NY with other offices in Edison, NJ and Ewing, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Downtown Physicians PC
    80 Maiden Ln Rm 905, New York, NY 10038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 379-6767
    Monday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Healing Joints Physical Therapy LLC
    1804 Oak Tree Rd Ste 1, Edison, NJ 08820 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 321-3668
  3. 3
    Mc Guigan Thomas M Dpm
    1076 Parkway Ave, Ewing, NJ 08628 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 883-1605

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Care Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot and Ankle Care Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • 1199SEIU
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • EmblemHealth
    • MagnaCare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 08, 2019
    Finding an appointment after work hours in the Financial District is extremely difficult. Dr. Bhalja was able to squeeze me into her schedule last minute. She is extremely kind, professional, and relieved me from my foot pain. Any one with foot related issues should book an appointment with her, you will not be disappointed!
    Israel R. — Nov 08, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Aakruti Bhalja, DPM
    About Dr. Aakruti Bhalja, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 9 years of experience
    • English, Gujarati
    • 1902211055
    Education & Certifications

    • Dva New Jersey Healthcare System
    • New York College Of Podaitric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aakruti Bhalja, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhalja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bhalja has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bhalja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhalja. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhalja.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhalja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhalja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

