Dr. Aakruti Bhalja, DPM
Overview
Dr. Aakruti Bhalja, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Podaitric Medicine.
Locations
Downtown Physicians PC80 Maiden Ln Rm 905, New York, NY 10038 Directions (212) 379-6767Monday10:00am - 7:00pmTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday10:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Healing Joints Physical Therapy LLC1804 Oak Tree Rd Ste 1, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 321-3668
Mc Guigan Thomas M Dpm1076 Parkway Ave, Ewing, NJ 08628 Directions (609) 883-1605
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- EmblemHealth
- MagnaCare
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Finding an appointment after work hours in the Financial District is extremely difficult. Dr. Bhalja was able to squeeze me into her schedule last minute. She is extremely kind, professional, and relieved me from my foot pain. Any one with foot related issues should book an appointment with her, you will not be disappointed!
About Dr. Aakruti Bhalja, DPM
- Podiatry
- 9 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1902211055
Education & Certifications
- Dva New Jersey Healthcare System
- New York College Of Podaitric Medicine
Dr. Bhalja has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhalja accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhalja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhalja speaks Gujarati.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhalja. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhalja.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhalja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhalja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.