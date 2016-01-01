Dr. Aakanksha Asija, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Asija is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aakanksha Asija, MD
Overview
Dr. Aakanksha Asija, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mooresville, NC.
Dr. Asija works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Cancer Institute - Mooresville170 Medical Park Rd Ste 101, Mooresville, NC 28117 Directions (704) 908-2577
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Aakanksha Asija, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1508098609
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Asija accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Asija has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Asija has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asija.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Asija, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Asija appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.