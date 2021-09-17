Dr. Aaiza Aamer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aamer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaiza Aamer, MD
Dr. Aaiza Aamer, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Bayonne, NJ.
Dr. Aamer works at
Locations
Bayonne Primary Care519 Broadway Ste 2200, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Directions (551) 288-8336
Bayonne Primary Care519 Broadway 24 St Ste 3600, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Directions (551) 288-8335
Lincoln Medical and Mental Health C234 E 149th St Ste 2B1, Bronx, NY 10451 Directions (718) 540-5857
Hospital Affiliations
- Jersey City Medical Center
I have never met a more compassionate Doctor, especially for the elderly. Not only did she care for my Mom in a way a daughter would, she also consoled the family as if it was hers. Her knowledge of geriatrics is amazing and she knows exactly what you are feeling and dealing with. I give her a 100 star rating!!!! i thank her for coming and explaining everything to us. She treated my Mother with such dignity at age 93 and ready for Hospice. I cannot recommend her enough. She is a wonderful. Thank you Dr. Aamer - The family of Clare Evancik - ie: Maryann Oldano and Clare Summers. You are the best. 9-16-21
About Dr. Aaiza Aamer, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- English
- 1013369552
Dr. Aamer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Aamer using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Aamer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Aamer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aamer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aamer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aamer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.