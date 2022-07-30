Dr. A Lincoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lincoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. A Lincoff, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 353-0361Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
This gentleman was extremely professional, and straight to the point. He answered all of my questions before, during and after my heart catheterization! I give him and his staff 10 stars after my visit to the Cleveland clinic. The nurses were just as courteous and patient in answering any and all of my questions. I felt safe and secure putting my life In these peoples hands! Thank you to all of you! God bless you all! Mark Brandenstein.
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1427141902
- Cleveland Clin Found|University of Michigan Hospitals
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
- Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Lincoff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lincoff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lincoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lincoff has seen patients for Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Heart Disease and Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lincoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lincoff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lincoff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lincoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lincoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.