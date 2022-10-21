Overview

Dr. A Gregory Caruso, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Palm Desert, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Caruso works at SUNLIFE MEDICAL GROUP in Palm Desert, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.