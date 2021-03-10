Dr. A Wali Ziayee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ziayee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. A Wali Ziayee, MD
Dr. A Wali Ziayee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Arlington, VA. They completed their residency with Med
Dr. Ziayee works at
Arlington Eye Care1715 N George Mason Dr Ste 207, Arlington, VA 22205 Directions (703) 528-4211Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
- Virginia Hospital Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I was first referred to Dr. Ziayee by my primary physician, since it is his doctor. I have found him very competent, helpful, not in a hurry to get me out, and after minor vision changes does not recommend new lenses if not needed, unless I want them.
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1730222100
- Med
- Med
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Ziayee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ziayee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ziayee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ziayee works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ziayee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ziayee.
