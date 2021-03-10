See All Ophthalmologists in Arlington, VA
Dr. A Wali Ziayee, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. A Wali Ziayee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Arlington, VA. They completed their residency with Med

Dr. Ziayee works at Arlington Eye Care, PLLC in Arlington, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arlington Eye Care
    1715 N George Mason Dr Ste 207, Arlington, VA 22205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 528-4211
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Virginia Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Floaters
Farnsworth Lantern Test
B-Scan Ultrasound
Floaters
Farnsworth Lantern Test
B-Scan Ultrasound

Treatment frequency



Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 10, 2021
    I was first referred to Dr. Ziayee by my primary physician, since it is his doctor. I have found him very competent, helpful, not in a hurry to get me out, and after minor vision changes does not recommend new lenses if not needed, unless I want them.
    — Mar 10, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. A Wali Ziayee, MD
    About Dr. A Wali Ziayee, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730222100
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Med
    Internship
    • Med
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. A Wali Ziayee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ziayee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ziayee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ziayee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ziayee works at Arlington Eye Care, PLLC in Arlington, VA. View the full address on Dr. Ziayee’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ziayee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ziayee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ziayee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ziayee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

