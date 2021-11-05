Dr. A Bruce Thomas II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. A Bruce Thomas II, MD
Overview
Dr. A Bruce Thomas II, MD is an Integrative Medicine Specialist in Sterling, VA. They specialize in Integrative Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Thomas II works at
Locations
-
1
BodyLogicMD of Northern Virginia46165 Westlake Dr Ste 100, Sterling, VA 20165 Directions (571) 534-4914Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
BodylogicMD of Maryland5000 Thayer Ctr Ste C, Oakland, MD 21550 Directions (443) 601-4927
-
3
BodylogicMD of West Virginia110 James St, Hinton, WV 25951 Directions (330) 778-3185
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thomas II?
Friendly service and so great at taking time to explain everything! I highly recommend Renata for Cool Sculpting. Also, Dr. Thomas was so kind and spent unscheduled time with me on my initial appointment. Answered all of my questions. I cannot speak more highly of this practice. P.S. Front desk also super helpful and friendly!
About Dr. A Bruce Thomas II, MD
- Integrative Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1427042043
Education & Certifications
- Nat Rehab Hosp
- Washington Hosp Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas II has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Thomas II using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Thomas II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas II works at
80 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.