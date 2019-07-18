Dr. Salas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. A Salas, MD
Overview
Dr. A Salas, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They completed their fellowship with University Of Washington Medical Center
Locations
Arya Salas MD101 Old Short Hills Rd Ste 501, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (212) 535-5500
Pediatric Sub Specialty Clinic100 Madison Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 731-2000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Andrew Y. Silverman M.d. Ph.d. PC1016 5TH AVE, New York, NY 10028 Directions (973) 731-2000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Saint Barnabas Medical Center94 Old Short Hills Rd, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 322-8555
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Salas?
An unquestionably eminent physician and Plastic Surgeon. He embodies all the top qualities of a poised, top-tier, professional physician-surgeon including an outstanding professional knowledge base, excellent surgical skill and precision, an appropriately healthy and assuring level of confidence, and much more, all appropriately-balanced with a beautiful level of humility and, an expression of sincere compassion for his patients. I believe his level of professional passion is well exemplified in numerous ways ranging from his triple Board Certifications, to his very professional and courteous staff members of his very professional and well-run medical offices unto, his consistently outstanding surgical outcomes. Dr. Salas is very attentive, closely listens to his patients and, appears open-minded without any apparent display of being judgmental. Thus, it is with his same high-standard of practice, that Dr. Salas also communicates equally well with his patients.
About Dr. A Salas, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1124189030
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- Providence Hospital and Medical Centers-Southfield (Michigan)
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salas has seen patients for Bedsores and Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Salas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.