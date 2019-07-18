See All Plastic Surgeons in West Orange, NJ
Dr. A Salas, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (5)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. A Salas, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They completed their fellowship with University Of Washington Medical Center

Dr. Salas works at A. Peter Salas, MD - W. Orange in West Orange, NJ with other offices in Morristown, NJ, New York, NY and Livingston, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores and Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arya Salas MD
    101 Old Short Hills Rd Ste 501, West Orange, NJ 07052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 535-5500
  2. 2
    Pediatric Sub Specialty Clinic
    100 Madison Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 731-2000
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Andrew Y. Silverman M.d. Ph.d. PC
    1016 5TH AVE, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 731-2000
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Saint Barnabas Medical Center
    94 Old Short Hills Rd, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 322-8555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bedsores
Skin Grafts
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Bedsores
Skin Grafts
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)

Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. A Salas, MD

  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

  • University Of Washington Medical Center
Residency
Residency
  • Lenox Hill Hospital
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Salas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Salas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Salas has seen patients for Bedsores and Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Salas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salas.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

