Overview

Dr. Alan Rosenfield, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their fellowship with Scripps Clin Rsch



Dr. Rosenfield works at Girard Orthopaedic Surgeons in San Diego, CA with other offices in Chula Vista, CA and La Mesa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.