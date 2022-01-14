Dr. Alan Rosenfield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Rosenfield, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Rosenfield, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their fellowship with Scripps Clin Rsch
Dr. Rosenfield works at
Locations
-
1
Girard Orthopaedic Surgeons9333 Genesee Ave Ste 350, San Diego, CA 92121 Directions (858) 455-6460
-
2
Girard Orthopaedic Surgeons480 Fourth Ave Ste 501, Chula Vista, CA 91910 Directions (619) 425-9510
-
3
Girard Orthopaedic Surgeons8851 Center Dr Ste 601, La Mesa, CA 91942 Directions (619) 441-9811
Hospital Affiliations
- Paradise Valley Hospital
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosenfield?
Awesome!! plus he have a great team
About Dr. Alan Rosenfield, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1588648968
Education & Certifications
- Scripps Clin Rsch
- University Ks
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenfield has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenfield accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenfield works at
Dr. Rosenfield has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenfield on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenfield. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenfield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.