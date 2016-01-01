Overview

Dr. A Pinheiro, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Springfield.



Dr. Pinheiro works at Mercy Clinic Ear Nose and Throat - Surgery Center in Springfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Laryngitis, Tonsillectomy, Excision of Parotid, Sublingual and or Submandibular Gland along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.