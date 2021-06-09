See All Hand Surgeons in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. A Osterman, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. A Osterman, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
5 (31)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. A Osterman, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Osterman works at Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Havertown, PA and King of Prussia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center
    834 Chestnut St Ste G114, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center
    2010 W Chester Pike Ste 330, Havertown, PA 19083 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center
    950 Pulaski Dr Ste 100, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Limb Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 31 ratings
Patient Ratings (31)
5 Star
(29)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Osterman?

Jun 09, 2021
Dr. Osterman has operated on both my wrists, on 2dofferent occasions. You have to expect to wait to see him but he is an expert at reconstructing a fractured & shattered wrist/hand. Well worth the wait, and he’s fun too!
LM — Jun 09, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. A Osterman, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. A Osterman, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Osterman to family and friends

Dr. Osterman's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Osterman

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. A Osterman, MD.

About Dr. A Osterman, MD

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 49 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, French
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1669417259
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Duke University Medical Center
Fellowship
Residency
  • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
Residency
Internship
  • Mount Sinai Medical Center
Internship
Medical Education
  • Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. A Osterman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osterman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Osterman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Osterman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Osterman has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Osterman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

31 patients have reviewed Dr. Osterman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osterman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osterman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osterman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. A Osterman, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.