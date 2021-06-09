Dr. A Osterman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osterman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. A Osterman, MD
Overview
Dr. A Osterman, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center834 Chestnut St Ste G114, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center2010 W Chester Pike Ste 330, Havertown, PA 19083 Directions
Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center950 Pulaski Dr Ste 100, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Osterman?
Dr. Osterman has operated on both my wrists, on 2dofferent occasions. You have to expect to wait to see him but he is an expert at reconstructing a fractured & shattered wrist/hand. Well worth the wait, and he’s fun too!
About Dr. A Osterman, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 49 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Medical Center
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Osterman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Osterman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Osterman has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Osterman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Osterman speaks French.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Osterman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osterman.
