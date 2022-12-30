Dr. A Moheimani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moheimani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. A Moheimani, MD
Dr. A Moheimani, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Chapman Global Medical Center.
Coast Spine & Sports Medicine801 N Tustin Ave Ste 303, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Directions (310) 361-7123
Coast Spine & Sports Medicine8599 Haven Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Directions (424) 587-2899
Coast Spine & Sports Medicine31501 Rancho Viejo Rd Ste 102, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675 Directions (714) 242-4960Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday3:00pm - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday3:00pm - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 7:00pm
Coast Spine & Sports Medicine9901 Paramount Blvd Ste 116, Downey, CA 90240 Directions (424) 587-3016Tuesday7:00am - 5:00pm
Coast Spine & Sports Medicine2880 Atlantic Ave Ste 250, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (657) 317-3699
- Chapman Global Medical Center
- Aetna
- American International Group (AIG)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Kaiser Permanente
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Zurich
GREAT. The Whole Staff and eveything
About Dr. A Moheimani, MD
- Regenerative Medicine
- 46 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
