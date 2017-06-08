See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Knoxville, TN
Colorectal Surgery
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Dr. A Michael Glover, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Glover works at A Michael Glover MD in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    A Michael Glover MD
    501 20th St Ste 501, Knoxville, TN 37916 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 546-0157

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anal Fissure
Anoscopy
Hemorrhoids
Anal Fissure
Anoscopy
Hemorrhoids

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Surgery Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal Repair Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Bowen's Disease Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colon Surgery Chevron Icon
Colonic Inertia Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticular Diseases Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Fistula Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fistula
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Removal Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Treatment Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Suppurativa Chevron Icon
Hirschsprung's Disease Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome With Alternating Bowel Habit Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Positive Hemoccult Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Proctitis Chevron Icon
Pruritus Ani Chevron Icon
Rectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Rectal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectal Diseases Chevron Icon
Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Rectal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Rectal Surgery Chevron Icon
Rectal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Rectal-Colon Bleeding Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Rigid Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 08, 2017
    would highly recommend this Dr.
    rebekah zannini in Crossville, TN — Jun 08, 2017
    • Colorectal Surgery
    • 43 years of experience
    • English
    • 1013073725
    Education & Certifications

    • La State University
    • Ochsner Clin
    • NC Bapt Hosp
    • University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
    • Vanderbilt University
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. A Michael Glover, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glover is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Glover has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Glover has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Glover works at A Michael Glover MD in Knoxville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Glover’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Glover. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glover.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glover, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glover appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

