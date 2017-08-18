Dr. A Lyons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lyons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. A Lyons, MD
Dr. A Lyons, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of Mississippi Medical Center Jackson Ms and is affiliated with Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.
St. Dominic's Pain Management Center970 Lakeland Dr Ste 45, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 200-4690
St. Dominic's Pain Management Center971 Lakeland Dr Ste 1159, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 200-4690
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
One of the kindest men I have ever seen. He went way out of his way to put me at ease. He sat down and went through his educational path and his career up until present day. He answered every question I had with a smile and confidence. If all doctors were like Dr. Lyons our healthcare system would be vastly different. The appointment I had with a pain Dr prior to him, I waited 2 months and only got to see the NP. The one before that I dont even think should have a MD License. 5 Stars
About Dr. A Lyons, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1932201423
Education & Certifications
- Chief Fellow-Pain Medicine Baylor College Of Medicine Houston, Tx
- U Tx Med Br
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center Jackson Ms
- Bs Biology-Magna Cum Laude Millsaps College Jackson Ms
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Lyons has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lyons accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lyons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lyons has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lyons on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Lyons. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lyons.
