Dr. A Chauhan, DO
Dr. A Chauhan, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Facial Plastic Surgery. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE OF MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.
Pediatric Eye Associates2500 W Higgins Rd Ste 330, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 781-9368Wednesday9:00am - 4:30pm
Pediatric Eye Associates1555 Barrington Rd Ste 305, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 781-9368
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
I got my septum fixed and he was amazing! Staff was friendly and timely. Doc is extremely knowledgeable and walks you through the entire journey step by step. I was super nervous because it’s my face we’re operating on but it came out perfect! I recommend seeing him. He does an outstanding job.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 33 years of experience
- English
- University Of Illinois-Metropolitan Group Hospitals
- Midwestern University
- CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE OF MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Loyola
- Facial Plastic Surgery and Otolaryngology
