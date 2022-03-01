Overview

Dr. A Chauhan, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Facial Plastic Surgery. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE OF MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.



Dr. Chauhan works at Pediatric Eye Associates in Hoffman Estates, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Postnasal Drip and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.