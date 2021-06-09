Overview

Dr. Lawrence Attia, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside.



Dr. Attia works at Albert A. Attia MD PC in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastrointestinal Bleeding and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.