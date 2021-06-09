Dr. Attia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lawrence Attia, MD
Dr. Lawrence Attia, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside.
Albert A. Attia MD PC350 W 58th St, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 262-7873
St Lukes Roosevelt Hospital1000 10th Ave, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 523-4000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Mount Sinai Morningside
My family and I have been using Dr Attia as our primary care doctor as well as gastroenterologist for many many years. Not only is he a wonderful doctor, he truly cares about the patient as well as the family. He not only listens to his patients, he hears them.
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
