See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Puyallup, WA
Dr. A Mohit, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. A Mohit, MD

Pain Management
4.5 (101)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. A Mohit, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They specialize in Pain Management, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital, St. Anthony Hospital and St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.

Dr. Mohit works at South Sound Neurosurgery PLLC in Puyallup, WA with other offices in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph Medical Center
Compare with other Pain Management Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. David Paly, MD
Dr. David Paly, MD
4 (3)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    South Sound Neurosurgery
    1519 3rd St SE Ste 101, Puyallup, WA 98372 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 841-8939
  2. 2
    Pacific Nw Maternal Fetal Medicine
    1708 Yakima Ave Ste 105, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 572-5115

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
  • St. Anthony Hospital
  • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Back Pain
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cervical Spine Myelopathy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation, Adult Chevron Icon
Complex Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Epidural Hematoma Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Laminectomy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Vertebral Compression Fractures Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 101 ratings
    Patient Ratings (101)
    5 Star
    (83)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mohit?

    Jun 03, 2022
    Dr Mohit thoroughly examined me and reviewed my records. He ordered new x-rays and an MRI. In the follow-up appointment he explained his diagnosis of my injury. Then he took as much time as I needed to ask questions. The result was a patient with 100% trust in the repairs my lumbar spine needs to recover from an accident.
    Gary R — Jun 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. A Mohit, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. A Mohit, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mohit to family and friends

    Dr. Mohit's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mohit

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. A Mohit, MD.

    About Dr. A Mohit, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Management
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174622831
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University of Washington
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California at Los Angeles
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. A Mohit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mohit has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mohit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    101 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohit. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohit.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. A Mohit, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.