Dovid Ribakow, PA-C

Dovid Ribakow, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (1)

Overview

Dovid Ribakow, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Cleveland, OH. 

Dovid Ribakow works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 403-0009
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 10, 2018
    My husband was very ill and Dovid made sure we were always taken care of and comminicated with every step of the way. I could not be more grateful for his hand in helping us get a normal life back. Four hospital stays later and countless hours of continued care we are going home!
    Jessica Cooper in Lucasville, Oh — May 10, 2018
    Photo: Dovid Ribakow, PA-C
    About Dovid Ribakow, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972035129
