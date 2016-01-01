Dov Landa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dov Landa, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dov Landa, PA is a Physician Assistant in Brooklyn, NY.
Dov Landa works at
Locations
-
1
Precious Health Medical PC138 Division Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211 Directions (718) 387-2408
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dov Landa?
About Dov Landa, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1821133661
Frequently Asked Questions
Dov Landa accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dov Landa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dov Landa works at
19 patients have reviewed Dov Landa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dov Landa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dov Landa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dov Landa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.