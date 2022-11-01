Dr. Zahler has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Douglas Zahler, OD
Dr. Douglas Zahler, OD is an Optometrist in Canton, OH.
Dr. Zahler works at
Sears Optical #13524100 Belden Village Mall, Canton, OH 44718 Directions (330) 492-9502
- 2 3975 Cascades Blvd, Kent, OH 44240 Directions (330) 552-5000
Americas Best Contacts & Eyeglasses790 Arlington Rdg Unit 308, Akron, OH 44312 Directions (330) 849-2028
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Great service and comunication every time
Optometry
English
- 1568545424
Dr. Zahler accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zahler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zahler works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Zahler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zahler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zahler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zahler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.