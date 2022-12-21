Douglas Williamson, PMHNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Douglas Williamson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Douglas Williamson, PMHNP
Overview
Douglas Williamson, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in San Luis Obispo, CA.
Douglas Williamson works at
Locations
Pacific Psychiatry, Inc. (PAC)1551 Bishop St Ste A-150, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 541-6000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CenCal Health
- Magellan Health Services
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Williamson is great. He really takes the time to listen to me. He really cares about how I am feeling. He takes what I have to say seriously. He is an all around good guy and doctor. I would highly recommend him.
About Douglas Williamson, PMHNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1386240844
Education & Certifications
- B.S. Nursing University of San Francisco
Frequently Asked Questions
Douglas Williamson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Douglas Williamson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Douglas Williamson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Douglas Williamson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Douglas Williamson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Douglas Williamson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Douglas Williamson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.