Dr. Villella has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Douglas Villella, OD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Villella, OD is an Optometrist in Erie, PA.
Dr. Villella works at
Locations
Shawnee Optical128 W 12th St Ste 200, Erie, PA 16501 Directions (814) 452-2796
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Villella is compassionate caring and just an all around wonderful person! I started coming here after leaving the Silicon valley thinking I would never receive the same care as I did on the west coast. However, is extremely versed in new technology! Make an appointment - you won't be sorry. The staff is excellent as well!
About Dr. Douglas Villella, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1326073248
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Villella accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Villella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Villella speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Villella. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Villella.
