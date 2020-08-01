Dr. Douglas Vanvorst, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vanvorst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Vanvorst, DC
Overview
Dr. Douglas Vanvorst, DC is a Chiropractor in Amsterdam, NY. They graduated from New York Chiropractic College and is affiliated with St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam.
Locations
Thomas J Weyl MD5010 State Highway 30 Ste 104, Amsterdam, NY 12010 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Fidelis Care
- Medicare
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Had a lower back issue. A very positive experience this week with the doctor and his staff. Will continue to go back in the future.
About Dr. Douglas Vanvorst, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1093891962
Education & Certifications
- Nycc Levittown Clinic
- New York Chiropractic College
- Springfield College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vanvorst has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vanvorst accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vanvorst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vanvorst works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Vanvorst. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vanvorst.
