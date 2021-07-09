Dr. Douglas Swinson II, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swinson II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Swinson II, DC
Overview
Dr. Douglas Swinson II, DC is a Chiropractor in Ocala, FL.
Dr. Swinson II works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ocala Innovative Medical LLC5481 SW 60th St Unit 302, Ocala, FL 34474 Directions (352) 840-0444
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Swinson II?
Dr took time to listen and explained treatment and other options. Very gentle and kind and encouraging. Office staff are pleasant and helpful. Massage therapist,Matt, is very helpful and helps with healing massage. Highly recommend this Doctor and office.
About Dr. Douglas Swinson II, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1992784151
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swinson II has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swinson II accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swinson II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swinson II works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Swinson II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swinson II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swinson II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swinson II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.