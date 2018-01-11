Dr. Douglas Roberts, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roberts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Roberts, DC
Overview
Dr. Douglas Roberts, DC is a Chiropractor in Modesto, CA.
Dr. Roberts works at
Locations
Roberts Chiropractic Inc.1136 Tully Rd Ste 1, Modesto, CA 95350 Directions (209) 577-1274
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Roberts is excellent in dealing with severe old injuries from car accidents he has been treating me for 2 years and has improved migraine pain where regular doctors couldn't help. I recommend him my my friends and family all the time. Go see him what do you have to loose?
About Dr. Douglas Roberts, DC
- Chiropractic
- English, Spanish
- 1922180900
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roberts has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roberts accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roberts speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roberts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roberts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.