Dr. Reiss has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Douglas Reiss, PHD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Reiss, PHD is a Psychologist in Pittsburgh, PA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 128 N Craig St Ste 209, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 687-3842
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reiss?
About Dr. Douglas Reiss, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1528121233
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Reiss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reiss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.