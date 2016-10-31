Dr. Douglas Nagel, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Nagel, DC
Overview
Dr. Douglas Nagel, DC is a Sports Medicine Chiropractor in Herndon, VA. They specialize in Chiropractic Sports Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New York Chiropractic College.
Locations
Primemed1041 Sterling Rd Ste 106, Herndon, VA 20170 Directions (703) 840-0610
Back 2 Life Chiropractic and Sports Medicine, Inc1033 Sterling Rd Ste 103, Herndon, VA 20170 Directions (571) 299-4847
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nagel has been the only chiropractor I've gone to who truly seemed to care if I was out of pain before I left his office. I love the ART for my fibromyalgia. He is truly caring and deals welll with my crazy schedule in making appointments on a same day basis. I can't recommend him highly enough.
About Dr. Douglas Nagel, DC
- Chiropractic Sports Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
1962626838
Education & Certifications
- New York Chiropractic College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nagel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nagel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nagel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nagel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nagel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nagel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.