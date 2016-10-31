See All Chiropractors in Herndon, VA
Dr. Douglas Nagel, DC

Chiropractic Sports Medicine
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Douglas Nagel, DC is a Sports Medicine Chiropractor in Herndon, VA. They specialize in Chiropractic Sports Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New York Chiropractic College.

Dr. Nagel works at Prime Health in Herndon, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Primemed
    1041 Sterling Rd Ste 106, Herndon, VA 20170 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 840-0610
    Back 2 Life Chiropractic and Sports Medicine, Inc
    1033 Sterling Rd Ste 103, Herndon, VA 20170 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 299-4847

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Active Release Technique
Ankle Injury
Ankle Instability
Treatment frequency



Active Release Technique Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Dry Needling Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Graston Technique® Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hip Flexor Strain Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Soft Tissue Trauma Chevron Icon
Neck Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Primary Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disturbance-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine and Back Procedures Chevron Icon
Spine and Sports Musculoskeletal Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Spine Rehabilitation Exercises Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Sports Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Tension Myositis-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disc Disorders Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
    Accepted Insurance Carriers:

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 31, 2016
    Dr. Nagel has been the only chiropractor I've gone to who truly seemed to care if I was out of pain before I left his office. I love the ART for my fibromyalgia. He is truly caring and deals welll with my crazy schedule in making appointments on a same day basis. I can't recommend him highly enough.
    Lori in Haymarket, VA — Oct 31, 2016
    About Dr. Douglas Nagel, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic Sports Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962626838
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York Chiropractic College
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Douglas Nagel, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nagel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nagel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nagel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nagel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nagel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

