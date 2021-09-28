Dr. Larsen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Douglas Larsen, DC
Overview
Dr. Douglas Larsen, DC is a Chiropractor in Flagstaff, AZ.
Locations
Larsen Chiropractic Inc.2548 E 7th Ave, Flagstaff, AZ 86004 Directions (928) 526-8533
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Larsen is amazing. He has helped both my husband and me multiple things over many years. His focus is on healing you, not seeing how many times you will come back. He would prefer you never have to again - because you have no further issues! He is truly a healer.
About Dr. Douglas Larsen, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1346317328
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Larsen accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Larsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Larsen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larsen.
