Dr. Douglas Johnson, OD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Douglas Johnson, OD is an Optometrist in Largo, FL. They graduated from New England College of Optometry.
Locations
Largo1225 West Bay Dr, Largo, FL 33770 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
The Eye Institute of West Florida3165 N McMullen Booth Rd Ste A1, Clearwater, FL 33761 Directions (727) 723-8706Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent as usual
About Dr. Douglas Johnson, OD
- Optometry
- English
Education & Certifications
- New England College of Optometry
- University Of Minnesota-Duluth
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
99 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
