Dr. Douglas Goldsmith, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Douglas Goldsmith, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Salt Lake City, UT.
Locations
Douglas Goldsmith, Ph.D.5383 S 900 E Ste 290, Salt Lake City, UT 84117 Directions (801) 263-3335Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr Goldsmith has made a huge difference in our life. I can't say enough positive things about him. It's obvious he loves his work, loves his students, and has a gift for connecting with them. He's a true professional. He put my daughter at ease right away. She always had a hard time opening up, and right off the bat, she connected with him. My girls not only enjoyed every session with Dr Doug, but came out with great skills to help with the problems they were facing. It's amazing to see the difference is my oldest daughter since she started working with Dr Doug. Both my girls truly felt like he was interested in their life and cared about them. He speaks to us like family and goes out of the way to help. After challenging sessions, he would reach out on weekends and Sundays just to see how my girls were doing. You won't find a more kind, warm, loving and encouraging atmosphere To say we are thankful just doesn't ay enough. Dr Doug is the best there is!
About Dr. Douglas Goldsmith, PHD
- Adolescent Psychology
- English
- 1376570820
Dr. Goldsmith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldsmith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldsmith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldsmith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldsmith.
