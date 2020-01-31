See All Counselors in Johnson City, TN
Counseling
2.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Douglas Fox, LPC is a Counselor in Johnson City, TN. 

Douglas Fox works at Colon Rectal Surgery Consultant in Johnson City, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Colon Rectal Surgery Consultant
    2306 Knob Creek Rd Ste 100, Johnson City, TN 37604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 502-4158

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Johnson City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Asperger Syndrome
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asperger Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bipolar II Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 31, 2020
    Because of Doug Fox I feel liberated and I have more insight into my world as well as to the world of others. He tells it like it is in a professional and straight forward-way.
    — Jan 31, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Douglas Fox, LPC
    About Douglas Fox, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407096746
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Pennsylvania State University
    Undergraduate School

