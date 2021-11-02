Douglas Dow has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Douglas Dow, PA-C
Overview
Douglas Dow, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Columbia, SC.
Douglas Dow works at
Locations
-
1
Palmetto Health-USC Orthopedic Center14 Richland Medical Park Dr Ste 200, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (803) 296-7846
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Douglas Dow?
I will start by saying there aren't enough stars here to tell you how AMAZING Dr. Dow is!!!!!!! He should get 10 stars For the first time in my life, I found a doctor who SO down to earth!! I felt seen,heard and understood!!! He is genuinely one of a kind! He took his time and explained my situation. He was REAL. Which to me, is priceless! He was concerned about my health, not just the back issues. He gave me information from his personal experience to help me achieve better health. He didn't rush or make me feel like another face in the horde of humanity. He has a different approach to Healthcare and I truly appreciate it so much!!!
About Douglas Dow, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1760636708
Frequently Asked Questions
Douglas Dow accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Douglas Dow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Douglas Dow works at
5 patients have reviewed Douglas Dow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Douglas Dow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Douglas Dow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Douglas Dow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.