Douglas Demerchant
Overview
Douglas Demerchant is a Clinical Psychologist in Wheaton, IL.
Locations
Brendan C. Bell Ltd.620 W Roosevelt Rd Ste D1, Wheaton, IL 60187 Directions (630) 462-1999
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr Demerchant and he was an amazing and insightful human being. No chocolate cake at my appointment, just wisdom.
About Douglas Demerchant
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1831564228
Frequently Asked Questions
Douglas Demerchant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Douglas Demerchant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Douglas Demerchant. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Douglas Demerchant.
