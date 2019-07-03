Douglas Craig has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Douglas Craig, PSY
Overview
Douglas Craig, PSY is a Psychologist in Redding, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1650 Oregon St Ste 110, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (530) 246-7062
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Douglas Craig?
Dr. Craig is kind and considerate, listens and allows you to discuss what you want to discuss!
About Douglas Craig, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1700998598
Frequently Asked Questions
Douglas Craig accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Douglas Craig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Douglas Craig. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Douglas Craig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Douglas Craig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Douglas Craig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.