Douglas Chan, LPC

Counseling
5 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Douglas Chan, LPC is a Counselor in Spring, TX. 

Douglas Chan works at Brownstone Psychiatry, Spring, TX in Spring, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Brownstone Psychiatry
    6605 Cypresswood Dr, Spring, TX 77379 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 251-3030

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adolescent Counseling
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Counseling for Gay and-or Lesbian Individuals
Treatment frequency



Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling for Gay and-or Lesbian Individuals Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychodynamic Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychoeducation Chevron Icon
Psychological Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Douglas Chan, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese and Mandarin
    NPI Number
    • 1942449897
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Abilene Christain University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Douglas Chan, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Douglas Chan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Douglas Chan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Douglas Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Douglas Chan works at Brownstone Psychiatry, Spring, TX in Spring, TX. View the full address on Douglas Chan’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Douglas Chan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Douglas Chan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Douglas Chan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Douglas Chan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

