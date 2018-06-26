Douglas Chan, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Douglas Chan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Douglas Chan, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Douglas Chan, LPC is a Counselor in Spring, TX.
Douglas Chan works at
Locations
-
1
Brownstone Psychiatry6605 Cypresswood Dr, Spring, TX 77379 Directions (281) 251-3030
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Douglas Chan?
Mr. Chan is an excellent counselor. He has helped my children tremendously in the short time he has seen them. Mr. Chan is very patient, he is an active listener and is non- judgmental, which is important in getting teens to open up. Another distinct quality of Mr. Chan is that he is very relatable, he let my children know that he is just another normal person just like them by making jokes and even letting my son know that he also plays Fortnight! Mr. Chan is a cool guy!!
About Douglas Chan, LPC
- Counseling
- English, Cantonese and Mandarin
- 1942449897
Education & Certifications
- Abilene Christain University
Frequently Asked Questions
Douglas Chan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Douglas Chan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Douglas Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Douglas Chan works at
Douglas Chan speaks Cantonese and Mandarin.
5 patients have reviewed Douglas Chan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Douglas Chan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Douglas Chan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Douglas Chan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.