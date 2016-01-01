See All Physicians Assistants in Orlando, FL
Doug Peeler, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Doug Peeler, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
1 (3)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Doug Peeler, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Orlando, FL. 

Doug Peeler works at Orlando VA Medical Center in Orlando, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Robert Garrigus, PA-C
Robert Garrigus, PA-C
10 (17)
View Profile
Reeli Reinu, PA-C
Reeli Reinu, PA-C
10 (52)
View Profile
Patrick Tolan, PA
Patrick Tolan, PA
10 (37)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Orlando Va Medical Center
    5201 Raymond St, Orlando, FL 32803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 629-1599

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Doug Peeler?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Doug Peeler, PA-C
How would you rate your experience with Doug Peeler, PA-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Doug Peeler to family and friends

Doug Peeler's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Doug Peeler

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Doug Peeler, PA-C.

About Doug Peeler, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1114077252
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Doug Peeler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Doug Peeler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Doug Peeler works at Orlando VA Medical Center in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Doug Peeler’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Doug Peeler. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Doug Peeler.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Doug Peeler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Doug Peeler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Doug Peeler, PA-C?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.