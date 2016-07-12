Dr. Dorsey Diaz, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dorsey Diaz, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dorsey Diaz, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Carson City, NV.
Dr. Diaz works at
Locations
-
1
JSM Psychological Services502 E John St Ste B, Carson City, NV 89706 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Diaz?
Dr Diaz is an excellent psychologist. She accurately diagnoses conditions and illness, and is very easy to talk with. She is patient and understanding and has given our family so much relief. She is willing to take on illnesses which are not clear cut and works with every family member to learn how to live with mental illness. We have been through several other psychologists and no one else was able to help us. We are so fortunate to have found Dr. Diaz!
About Dr. Dorsey Diaz, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1801160064
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diaz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diaz accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diaz works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Diaz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diaz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.