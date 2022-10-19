Dorris Mendonca has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dorris Mendonca
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dorris Mendonca is a Nurse Practitioner in Redding, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 100 E Cypress Ave, Redding, CA 96002 Directions (530) 722-1111
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dorris Mendonca?
As an adult with ADHD who was misdiagnosed and misunderstood a lot as a kid I still have a lot of anxiety about seeing doctors, but Dorris has been the perfect fit! She listens takes her time with me and has always provided helpful know-how and solutions that have helped me manage my ADHD and changed my life for the better. She really understands ADHD and will see you as a person, not just a condition.
About Dorris Mendonca
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1174069306
Frequently Asked Questions
Dorris Mendonca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dorris Mendonca. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dorris Mendonca.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dorris Mendonca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dorris Mendonca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.