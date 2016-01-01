See All Occupational Therapists in Silverdale, WA
Dorthy Xaudaro, OTR Icon-share Share Profile

Dorthy Xaudaro, OTR

Occupational Therapy
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dorthy Xaudaro, OTR is an Occupational Therapist in Silverdale, WA. They graduated from Worcester State Univeristy and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.

Dorthy Xaudaro works at The Doctors Clinic: Salmon Medical Center in Silverdale, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Doctors Clinic Physical Therapy
    2200 NW Myhre Rd, Silverdale, WA 98383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Dorthy Xaudaro?

Photo: Dorthy Xaudaro, OTR
How would you rate your experience with Dorthy Xaudaro, OTR?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dorthy Xaudaro to family and friends

Dorthy Xaudaro's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dorthy Xaudaro

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dorthy Xaudaro, OTR.

About Dorthy Xaudaro, OTR

Specialties
  • Occupational Therapy
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1821266313
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Worcester State Univeristy
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton

Frequently Asked Questions

Dorthy Xaudaro, OTR is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dorthy Xaudaro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dorthy Xaudaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dorthy Xaudaro works at The Doctors Clinic: Salmon Medical Center in Silverdale, WA. View the full address on Dorthy Xaudaro’s profile.

Dorthy Xaudaro has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dorthy Xaudaro.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dorthy Xaudaro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dorthy Xaudaro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.