Dr. Dorothy Weiss, PHD
Dr. Dorothy Weiss, PHD is a Clinical Neuropsychologist in Los Angeles, CA.
William W. Chow MD A Professional Corp.8635 W 3rd St Ste 450W, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 855-0388
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Medicare
Dr. Weiss returned my call the same day I left a message! She was very kind and professional. We had an excellent experience with her and her office. Her evaluation was of tremendous help to my spouse and our family. Our doctor who referred us was very impressed with Dr. Weiss' care.
About Dr. Dorothy Weiss, PHD
- Clinical Neuropsychology
Dr. Weiss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weiss accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiss.
