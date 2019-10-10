Dorothy Watts, MSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dorothy Watts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dorothy Watts, MSW
Offers telehealth
Dorothy Watts, MSW is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Stockbridge, GA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 831 Fairways Ct Ste A, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (770) 389-1925
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ms Watts provided therapy for me and my family following the loss of my father. She was able to reconnect us after my father's illness.
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1750461497
Dorothy Watts has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dorothy Watts accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dorothy Watts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dorothy Watts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dorothy Watts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dorothy Watts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dorothy Watts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.