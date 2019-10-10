See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Stockbridge, GA
Dorothy Watts, MSW

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dorothy Watts, MSW is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Stockbridge, GA. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    831 Fairways Ct Ste A, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 389-1925
Check your insurance
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    How was your appointment with Dorothy Watts?

    Oct 10, 2019
    Ms Watts provided therapy for me and my family following the loss of my father. She was able to reconnect us after my father's illness.
    — Oct 10, 2019
    Photo: Dorothy Watts, MSW
    About Dorothy Watts, MSW

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750461497
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dorothy Watts, MSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dorothy Watts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dorothy Watts has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dorothy Watts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dorothy Watts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dorothy Watts.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dorothy Watts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dorothy Watts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

