Dorothy Spenner, LMFT

Counseling
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dorothy Spenner, LMFT is a Counselor in Eagle, ID. 

Dorothy Spenner works at Alturas Counseling in Eagle, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1.
    Alturas Counseling
    136 S Academy Ave, Eagle, ID 83616 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 859-7256
Accepted Insurance:
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Carriers:

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 10, 2020
    A great therapist. Direct, informed, empathetic.
    Jennifer — May 10, 2020
    Dorothy Spenner, LMFT
    About Dorothy Spenner, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093768756
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dorothy Spenner, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dorothy Spenner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dorothy Spenner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dorothy Spenner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dorothy Spenner works at Alturas Counseling in Eagle, ID. View the full address on Dorothy Spenner’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dorothy Spenner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dorothy Spenner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dorothy Spenner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dorothy Spenner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
