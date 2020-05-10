Dorothy Spenner, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dorothy Spenner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dorothy Spenner, LMFT
Overview
Dorothy Spenner, LMFT is a Counselor in Eagle, ID.
Dorothy Spenner works at
Locations
-
1
Alturas Counseling136 S Academy Ave, Eagle, ID 83616 Directions (208) 859-7256
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dorothy Spenner?
A great therapist. Direct, informed, empathetic.
About Dorothy Spenner, LMFT
- Counseling
- English
- 1093768756
Frequently Asked Questions
Dorothy Spenner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dorothy Spenner accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dorothy Spenner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dorothy Spenner works at
3 patients have reviewed Dorothy Spenner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dorothy Spenner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dorothy Spenner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dorothy Spenner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.