Dr. Saynisch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dorothy Saynisch, PHD
Overview
Dr. Dorothy Saynisch, PHD is a Psychologist in Haddonfield, NJ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 36 Tanner St Ste 120, Haddonfield, NJ 08033 Directions (856) 429-3930
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Saynisch is the only doctor that has ever been able to help me. Unfortunately, I am no longer in the area.
About Dr. Dorothy Saynisch, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1588779219
