Dorothy Saucedo, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dorothy Saucedo, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in San Antonio, TX. 

Dorothy Saucedo works at Restore Health Klinic in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Restore Health Klinic
    10140 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX 78240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 290-8027
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dorothy Saucedo, FNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881925691
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dorothy Saucedo, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dorothy Saucedo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dorothy Saucedo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dorothy Saucedo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dorothy Saucedo works at Restore Health Klinic in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dorothy Saucedo’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dorothy Saucedo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dorothy Saucedo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dorothy Saucedo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dorothy Saucedo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

