Dorothy Saucedo, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in San Antonio, TX.
Restore Health Klinic10140 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 290-8027
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ms Saucedo is extremely professional and personable. She took the time to thoroughly review my medical history and confirm all information was accurate. Her demeanor is that of a highly skilled professional health care provider while still treating me as if I were a member of her family.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1881925691
Dorothy Saucedo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dorothy Saucedo accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dorothy Saucedo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dorothy Saucedo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dorothy Saucedo.
