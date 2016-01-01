Dorothy Pettigrew has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dorothy Pettigrew, PSY
Overview
Dorothy Pettigrew, PSY is a Psychologist in Houston, TX.
Dorothy Pettigrew works at
Locations
Pangaea Health Care Solutions2626 S Loop W Ste 406, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 218-6855
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
Ratings & Reviews
About Dorothy Pettigrew, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1902915705
Frequently Asked Questions
Dorothy Pettigrew accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dorothy Pettigrew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dorothy Pettigrew has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dorothy Pettigrew.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dorothy Pettigrew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dorothy Pettigrew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.