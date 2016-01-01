Dorothy Martin, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dorothy Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dorothy Martin, ARNP
Overview
Dorothy Martin, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Pinellas Park, FL.
Dorothy Martin works at
Locations
-
1
Powers, Kim B DO PA7800 66th St N Ste 207, Pinellas Park, FL 33781 Directions (727) 914-2800Monday9:00am - 12:00pmTuesday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday1:00pm - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dorothy Martin?
About Dorothy Martin, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1982681888
Frequently Asked Questions
Dorothy Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dorothy Martin works at
Dorothy Martin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dorothy Martin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dorothy Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dorothy Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.